A California House race is AIPAC’s first big target. Nobody is quite sure why.

IRVINE, Ca. — Progressive Democrats are bracing for tens of millions of dollars in campaign ads from pro-Israel groups to rain down on them in this year’s primaries. They’re a little surprised about where it started — a stretch of Orange County where neither Democratic candidate is calling for a Gaza ceasefire.

In California’s 47th congressional district, which Rep. Katie Porter is leaving to run for the U.S. Senate, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s campaign PAC has gone all-in to beat state Sen. Dave Min in Tuesday’s primary. As of Thursday, according to the United Democracy PAC’s FEC filings, it’s spent $4.6 million to pummel Min, the vast majority of its ads and mailers focusing on his May 2023 arrest for driving under the influence.

“If you didn’t know, I got a DUI last year,” the California state senator told Democrats who came to meet him at a senior center here, acknowledging how often the worst moment of his career was being replayed on TV. He’d worked for the SEC, for Chuck Schumer, as a law professor, and as a state legislator, and one mistake had nearly wrecked his life. At a visit with union carpenters, he was more direct: “I fucked up.”

The UDP intervention in the race has benefited Democrat Joanna Weiss, an attorney and first-time candidate who’d founded an Orange County women’s campaign group, and is also getting help from Emily’s List. In an interview, she didn’t draw distinctions between herself and Min on Israel.

Instead, she emphasized her outsider appeal, her ability to talk to female voters about reproductive rights, and the fact that she did not have an embarrassing moment that likely Republican nominee Scott Baugh can exploit.

“It’s a very significant factor,” Weiss said of the DUI. “There are lots of Democrats who believe that that’s too egregious a lapse of judgment to vote for someone.”

The spending surge from both outside groups has created an unexpectedly pricey and bitter race, in a seat that Democrats must hold if they hope to flip back the House of Representatives. (Joe Biden carried it by 11 points.) In California, all candidates compete in a primary, and the top two finishers compete again in November.

“Five weeks ago, I would have told you we’re cruising into the top two,” Min said in an interview. “Maybe we’ll still comfortably win. The polling looks good. You’ve got a candidate that is, on paper, far superior to the other candidate. On the other hand, when you’ve got a candidate who’s being outspent five to one, usually the money wins.”

Most of the Democrats seen as targets for AIPAC, or the often-aligned Democratic Majority for Israel, had taken loud and early stances against Israel’s war plan. Min, like the Biden administration, had criticized Israel for expanding settlements in the West Bank.

“Maybe AIPAC wants a rubber stamp. I’m not going to be a rubber stamp,” Min said in Irvine. Asked what he’d tell AIPAC after the election, if he wins it: “Why the hell did you come in against me? We’re trying to understand why.”