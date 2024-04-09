How a ceasefire-backing progressive scared pro-Israel groups out of her race

The Lee campaign’s polling has mirrored national public polling, with most self-identified Democrats turning on the war since last year. Last week, when Lee signed a letter urging the Biden administration to stop weapon transfers after an IDF strike that killed aid workers, she was joined by Nancy Pelosi.

“Our money is being used to finance a war that is massacring people by the thousands,” said Kipp Dawson, a Jewish civil rights activist in Pittsburgh who supports Lee. “Summer believes that Israel is being empowered by what our government does. I agree with her completely. That’s one reason why she’s come under attack. She and people in Congress who agree with her are opposed by big money that supports the Israeli war right now.”

AD

Lee has pulled some skeptics to her side with constituent work, rallied with the Biden campaign, and scooped up endorsements. That answered one of the most effective attacks against her in 2022 — that she’d undermine Biden and hurt her party. (“Summer Lee attacked Biden’s character,” warned one of UDP’s primary ads.) After looking closely at the race, pro-Israel groups decided that the primary wasn’t winnable. Democrats such as New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, weakened by scandals totally unrelated to the Gaza issue, looked vulnerable. Lee did not.

Lee’s challenger, suburban city councilmember Bhavini Patel, hasn’t let the ceasefire issue go. She’s gotten air cover from a different super PAC, funded partly by GOP billionaire Jeff Yass, a connection that Lee’s cited to discredit its ads In a televised debate last week, Patel told Lee that she “cannot stand in this community with the heartache and the challenges our Jewish community is facing,” and ripped her for confirming, then canceling, a speech at a Muslim organization’s dinner, after Jewish Insider revealed antisemitic comments by other guests.

“It’s incredibly important that we are sensitive about the language that we use,” Patel said in an interview near her campaign office — and near the Tree of Life Synagogue, where a gunman murdered 11 Jewish worshippers in 2018. (Last month, the Democratic club in the surrounding ward endorsed her.) After the killing of World Central Kitchen workers last week, “my opponent put out a tweet, saying that they targeted — her word — ‘targeted’ humanitarian aid workers.”

AD

Lee’s choices, according to Patel, “really have significant implications for what’s happening here at home, in terms of stoking antisemitism.

But Patel’s positioning, and her criticism of the way Lee talked about Biden and Gaza, hasn’t shaken up this race. On Saturday morning, a dozen staff and volunteers for the progressive group Pennsylvania United met at their headquarters before canvassing for Lee. Several wore “Free Palestine” buttons on their T-shirts, as a group leader told them how the issue was playing out at the doors.

“It hasn’t come up a whole lot,” the volunteer said. “Now, yesterday, we did hear somebody say: ‘Oh, well, I can’t support her, because I just can’t believe that she doesn’t back Israel in the city where the Tree of Life massacre happened.’ And that’s a very heavy issue to deal with.” His advice: Talk about how Lee had “been on the forefront of bringing back money to create a memorial for those victims.”