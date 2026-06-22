Exclusive / Conservatives make the case for right-wing ads at Cannes Lions

The American right is arriving in force at this week’s Riviera advertising extravaganza to “force the conversation Cannes has spent decades avoiding.”

On Wednesday, The Daily Wire, the conservative digital media site launched by Ben Shapiro, will make its debut during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the annual award show and advertising and marketing convention. The company is hosting a day of programming with LSKR, an Atlanta-based creative firm that says the ad industry is “built on groupthink — run by the same people, with the same ideas, targeting the same audiences. And they’re missing half the market.”

The companies are offering an overtly partisan alternative to advertising gatherings that often stay far away from politics (and right-wing politics, in particular). The events will take place near the Palais where the Lions are awarded, and down the road from where OpenAI is pitching its new advertising business on Monday.

The slate includes panels titled: The Market You’re Missing: Addressing brands’ antigrowth strategies; The Influencer Orbit: Where trust is won and lost; Institutional Pressure: How brands drift from their core consumers; and Original Thinking in a Conformist Market.

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The Daily Wire isn’t the only right-leaning media brand making its presence known this year at Cannes. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, also sent executives, who are taking meetings with media and ad brands along the Croisette. The politically heterodox Piers Morgan, now an increasingly popular YouTuber, is co-hosting a party on a yacht with an AI company later this week.

In a statement, LSKR creative director Matthew Mazzone said LSKR Connects is partnering with the Daily Wire’s paid subscription service on a day of content “to refocus the conversation on the consumer.”

“Brands are realizing they can’t afford to ignore large portions of the market. Too many voices have been absent from conversations at Cannes, while the industry focused on vanity metrics and secondary objectives instead of advertising’s core job: connecting brands with consumers and helping them sell goods and services more effectively.”