How one of the most divisive figures in Democratic politics became an advertising mogul

CANNES — For a week each summer, ferris wheels and mobile nightclubs occupy the beach. They’re intended to make a splash with the advertising industry, gathered for its annual awards ceremony.

This summer’s buzzy entrant is Sports Beach, featuring a pickleball court and athletes including Carmelo Anthony and Maria Sharapova, and sponsored by Stagwell — which almost nobody in Cannes seems to have heard of.

Stagwell’s CEO, Mark Penn, is not a sportsman, and would not be mistaken for one of those smooth-as-silk advertising executives who seem at home on the Riviera. (“I enjoy water,” he told me when I asked.)

When he first came to Cannes after getting into the ad business eight years ago, he stayed in his hotel room. But last year, he said, he was getting meetings. So this year he donned a white polo shirt and seersucker shorts for a kind of coming-out party for Stagwell, whose brand is also splashed across the front of the Palais, the main Cannes venue.

Stagwell is the largest of a set of new holding companies — including Martin Sorrell’s S4 and the private-equity backed Dept — seeking to break into the ranks of multibillion-dollar marketing conglomerates like WPP and Publicis.

“No person in Washington understands that I run a 12,000-person public company,” Penn remarked in an interview from his home there before the festival.