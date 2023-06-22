The ad industry’s climate campaigners say they’re gaining ground

The Cannes Lions festival has so far passed without a high-profile public confrontation. A spokesman for Greenpeace, which stormed WPP beach last year, said the group isn’t focused on advertising this year. (The group is also still waiting for Cannes police to return their truck.)

But Clean Creatives, a nonprofit pushing the marketing industry away from fossil fuel clients, says it made progress on its industry pledge to reject oil contracts. This week, it announced its biggest signee yet, the Stagwell agency Gale.

Clean Creatives did deploy some aggressive tactics, strolling along the Croisette on Wednesday behind Edelman CEO Richard Edelman with a placard reading: “This person works with fossil fuel clients.”

(Edelman said in an email that he was walking to a panel on communicating about sustainability, and that “we work with companies committed to change.”)

Much of Clean Creatives’ campaign is less confrontational. An organizer with the group, Joe Cole, said a more optimistic sell appeals to the younger, progressive creative rank-and-file at advertising agencies. Those voices are probably the most effective pressure point.

“It’s a recruitment problem,” he said. “Gen Z cares about this stuff.”

The collective is particularly focused on Shell, which is reportedly leading its global media review, inviting agencies to pitch for its hundreds-of-millions of dollars of advertising budget.

It’s a sensitive subject. Earlier this month, Adweek barely got any response when it asked big firms about the contract. At a press briefing on Wednesday, Havas CEO Yannick Bolloré declined to discuss Shell, citing NDAs. (Some employees of Havas India who were discussing Shell before the press conference switched from English to another language when they noticed me nearby.)