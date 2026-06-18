View / Iran’s energy weapon worked

The deal signed yesterday between Washington and Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz proved Iran’s energy weapon was powerful enough to take on the world’s mightiest military and come out ahead.

Earlier in the conflict, US President Donald Trump repeatedly stressed that the war could only end with Tehran’s “unconditional surrender.” Yet the agreement includes numerous conditions, perhaps most importantly that Iranian oil is back on the menu.

This is a huge prize for Tehran, which prior to February had been forced to sell most of its oil to China at steep discounts because of US sanctions. Iran could stand to gain $60 billion a year by regaining access to the regular market. And when Trump announced the terms of the deal, he was clear about the driving force behind it: “We run out of [oil] reserves in about four weeks. We would really run out. You want to see bedlam?”

One fascinating thing about the past few months has been that bedlam took longer to arrive than many people thought it would, given the world suffered the biggest volumetric disruption to oil and gas supply in history. There was pain at the pump, especially in Asia. European airlines hit some turbulence. And I won’t forget getting hassled by energy curfew-enforcing cops in Cairo. But crude oil prices in Europe and the US didn’t top their post-Ukraine peaks. And now, the International Energy Agency warned yesterday, we’re likely facing a glut. Yet, as the world’s tanks drained out, Trump was clearly able to see a scary-looking cliff approaching fast, and blinked.

It’s too early to say this is all over; one drone could bring the whole thing down. But so far, there are a few key lessons from the crisis.