How China is winning the global energy war

RAS GHAREB, EGYPT — In a vast stony tract of desert a three-hour drive south of Cairo, tucked between jagged black mountains and the glittering Gulf of Suez, a group of Chinese engineers is quietly rewiring Egypt’s energy strategy.

So far there’s nothing at the site other than a few mobile office units, a concrete mixer, and the occasional horned viper. But by next summer, this will be Egypt’s newest wind farm, a 200-megawatt project with a 25-year contract to sell power to the grid.

It can’t come soon enough.

As the energy shocks from the Iran war reverberate worldwide, countries like Egypt are left dealing with the consequences. Gas supplies 75% of the country’s electricity. When the US and Israel began bombing Iran, the offshore Israeli gas field that is one of Egypt’s most important suppliers shut down and halted exports. Iran struck the massive liquefied natural gas export terminal in Qatar, with which Cairo had just concluded a long-term deal, and it, too, was taken offline. Forced to compete for limited LNG shipments, mostly from the US, Egypt’s energy import bill more than doubled from January to March. Electricity prices skyrocketed, and the government instituted strict rationing measures. In Cairo, a famously nocturnal city, shops and restaurants are now forced to close at 9 pm, with police brigades sweeping through the broad downtown avenues to urge everyone to go home.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Now, Egypt — the most populous Arab country, chaotic but richly endowed with history, struggling to build a modern economy after decades of political turmoil — is joining a number of countries banking on Chinese clean technology, from the China-made solar panels blanketing Pakistan and Nigeria to the China-made EVs joining traffic in Brazil and Mexico. Egypt wants to increase the share of electricity coming from renewables in its grid from around 10% today to 45% in just the next two years. And it can’t happen without help from Beijing.

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The new wind farm at Ras Ghareb is being built by the Egyptian developer Infinity Power, with financing from development banks in Europe and Japan. But it hinges on engineering services and turbine hardware from China, making it a crucial test of whether the world’s dominant “electro-state” can prove a more reliable partner for Egypt’s energy security than the US and its allies, countries it has mostly relied on up to now. It’s a step forward in China’s drive to re-power the entire Global South — and a sign that the shift to renewables could happen faster than many think, driven by the confluence of war in Iran and massive Chinese industrial capacity.

“If it were Europeans working on this project, you wouldn’t have a project at all,” Omar Nagi, a former Siemens manager who now helps oversee Infinity Power’s wind projects, said while looking out at the new site. “With the Chinese, you have a project.”