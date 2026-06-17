Senegal’s Ousmane Sonko open to IMF debt talks

Senegal’s ousted prime minister said he was open to discussing a debt restructuring with the IMF, offering a possible resolution to the crisis plaguing the West African nation.

The comments from Ousmane Sonko — who wields significant influence in his new role as parliament’s speaker — come as talks with the IMF are set to resume this week. While premier, Sonko had ruled out negotiating with the international lender, clashing with Senegal’s president in a row that prompted his dismissal. But in an interview aired Monday, Sonko appeared to soften his previous hardline stance, saying “we are not in a rigid position … we believe there is a possibility of reaching an agreement.”

Senegal’s economy has come under pressure since the discovery in 2024 of $7 billion worth of loans undisclosed by the previous government. The finding pushed its debt to more than 130% of GDP and prompted the IMF to suspend a $1.8 billion lending program.