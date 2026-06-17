Exclusive / Flutterwave aims to become Africa’s go-to fintech firm

Fintech leader Flutterwave is looking to boost acquisitions in sectors that bolster its digital payments network to become a one-stop shop for African business and consumers, the company’s CEO told Semafor, following an investment round that included an equity stake purchase by the US blockchain firm Ripple.

The Nigeria-founded Flutterwave works in 35 African countries, helping businesses receive digital payments. It has recently expanded to consumer remittances, and in April it secured a Nigerian micro-banking license that allows it to hold customer deposits. The new funding round takes Flutterwave’s value to $3.25 billion — an 8% jump from 2022 — which CEO Olugbenga Agboola said will help its ultimate goal of being the go-to fintech for “any type of business” in Africa.

“What you will see us start doing is a lot of M&A. We think we can consolidate African payments into one,” Agboola said, declining to disclose how much Ripple invested or how much the company has raised in total. Earlier this year, Flutterwave acquired Mono, a Nigerian startup that was once backed by US investor Tiger Global that provides access to consumer financial data to third-party financial service providers.