Democrats are trying to get Republicans ‘on the record’ over reproductive rights

Most Americans support IVF, complicating Republican messaging

Sources: NPR , Gallup , Letters from an American Substack

While Republicans have long argued that life begins at conception, IVF complicates their position, NPR wrote. More than 80% of Americans think IVF is “morally acceptable,” a recent Gallup poll found, posing a dilemma for Republicans: Voting to protect IVF will anger their base of white Evangelical Christians who demand legal recognition for “fetal parenthood,” and voting to end it will infuriate the vast majority of Americans who support it, argued Heather Cox Richardson, author of the Letters from an American Substack. Many GOP leaders have been vocal in their support of IVF, further muddying the party’s messaging.