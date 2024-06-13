US Supreme Court decision preserves abortion pill access, for now

Decision could galvanize efforts to protect access

Sources: The New York Times , CNN , SCOTUSblog

The ruling may also “further galvanize efforts to provide access,” particularly in states with bans or limits on abortion, The New York Times reported. That could mean passing shield laws to protect doctors who prescribe mifepristone to people in other states. The decision could also make it more difficult for future cases to progress, legal expert Steve Vladeck said, because it demonstrates how hard it is for plaintiffs to prove harm in such a case. Writing for the court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh even suggested it’s possible no one would have standing in this case, as “some issues may be left to the political and democratic processes.”