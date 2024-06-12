Hunter Biden guilty verdict stirs Republican conspiracies

Democrats use verdict to hit back at Republican claims

Sources: Axios , Semafor

House Democrats used the verdict as a “body blow” to Republicans’ efforts to paint the justice system as rigged against them, Axios wrote. “This verdict shows that no one is above the law,” said Vermont Rep. Becca Balint. It was a common refrain for Democrats who had the same response when Trump was convicted. President Biden also emphasized his respect for the rule of law, saying he would “accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”