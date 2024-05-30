Trump convicted on all counts in historic hush-money trial

In a historic moment, Donald Trump has been convicted on all 34 counts in his hush-money trial, the jury announced early Thursday evening. He’s the first-ever former president to be convicted of a felony crime.

In the case brought by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal damaging information as part of a conspiracy to mislead voters ahead of the 2016 US presidential election. Trump, who is again the Republican forerunner for president, pled not guilty.

The 12-person panel of Manhattan residents took two days to reach the verdict, which had to be unanimous. Trump will be sentenced on July 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern, days before the Republican National Convention begins.