Republicans denounce Trump verdict, Democrats applaud

Almost as soon as the final guilty count was read in Donald Trump’s historic conviction on Thursday, the former Republican president set the tone for his party by decrying the trial and the justice system as “rigged.” The “real verdict” would be in November, he said, and his campaign has sent out fundraising emails to that end.

His Democratic rival President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign made the same argument from a different vantage point: “There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box,” it said in a statement.

A New York jury found the presumptive Republican presidential nominee guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to mislead voters ahead of the 2016 US presidential election. He will be sentenced on July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention begins.