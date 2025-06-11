Trump and Thune grow closer as ‘big, beautiful’ vote nears

It’s not exactly a good cop-bad cop routine, but Donald Trump and John Thune are tag-teaming to get the GOP’s “big, beautiful bill” passed with the president’s biggest priorities intact.

While the Senate majority leader doesn’t lean on his relationship with the president as much as House Speaker Mike Johnson does, Thune and Trump are communicating more closely than ever as they wrangle 50 Republican votes for their party-line megabill. It’s a new phase in a surprising partnership — one that relies on their contrasting strengths.

The meticulous Thune is coordinating policy deals on the tax and spending cut package, and the pugilistic Trump is corralling balking conservatives in private phone calls and meetings. A shared goal of their work is protecting what’s become known as the “Big Four” Trump tax proposals: breaks on overtime, tipped wages, car loan interest, and for senior citizens.

There’s interest among some GOP senators in changing those four provisions or even eliminating them — and some tweaks are on track, like narrowing the car loan provision to cover new domestic autos. But all of Trump’s priorities are expected to be included in some form in the Senate bill, according to people familiar with the matter.

AD

A White House official told Semafor that Trump’s strong relationships with both Thune and the House speaker is “one of the things that really distinguishes this from the first term.”

Back then, the president shared control of Washington with former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Speaker Paul Ryan, both of whom Trump allies viewed with more overt skepticism.

Thune and Trump have had their differences over the years, primarily over Trump’s challenges to the 2020 election results and Thune’s aversion to that effort. They’ve since cast aside past tension to advance Trump’s priorities through the closely divided Senate; they met on Monday and will meet again on Thursday, alongside Senate Finance Chair Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.

AD

“I’m talking to folks from all across the spectrum of the conference on their priorities: individually, in smaller groups,” Thune told Semafor. “And then obviously the White House gets deployed, and has been very anxious to help participate in answering questions and trying to steer things along.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of Thune’s leadership team, said Trump-Thune conversations are frequent, “intentional,” and aimed at results.

“It’s pretty much serious all the time. I think he respects John’s ability to get stuff done, and I think John respects that he’s the president and he’s making the decisions and leans on him. I think they lean on each other,” she said.