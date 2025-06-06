Trump ties his legacy to steamrolling Musk on his megabill

President Donald Trump’s second-term success rests in large part on signing his megabill as soon as possible. He’s acting accordingly.

At the heart of Trump’s ugly row with former right-hand man Elon Musk is the Tesla CEO’s public lambasting of the “big, beautiful” legislation. Beyond that, the president is laboring behind the scenes to quell dissent while publicly lobbying GOP senators in meetings, gaggles and his social media feed, even amidst the battle with Musk.

Trump’s team is working furiously to keep the bill going on other fronts, too: seeking to discredit Congress’s nonpartisan scorekeeper while savaging Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for resisting the bill and its debt ceiling increase.

After a shock-and-awe run of asserting executive power — much of it now tied up in the courts — Trump’s full attention is now on the Capitol, where lawmaking is in short supply this year. It’s an acknowledgment that his fate, and his party’s in the midterms, is now inextricably linked to the megabill.

“Failure would be not just a blow to the country and economically, but also a blow politically to all of us. We won’t fail,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of party leadership, told Semafor. She spoke recently to Trump, saying of his role: “He knows his powers of persuasion are pretty strong.”

Other than rollbacks of Biden-era regulations and a handful of other bills, the Republican Congress has not produced much for Trump to sign. In part that’s by design, since Trump always wanted his top priorities stitched together into one piece of legislation.

It’s a high-risk, high-reward strategy. His second-term legacy is now in the hands of the Senate’s 53-seat majority; it’s going to take a lot of muscle for him to get the bill through, whether that’s by July 4, as his team wants, or deeper into the year.

“He wants his deal closed,” said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who met privately with Trump earlier this week to discuss Scott’s pursuit of steeper spending cuts.

“I want to get a bill done. I want to get the economy going,” Scott said, signaling he’s ready to get to yes despite conservative frustration with the megabill’s deficit impact. “I like his agenda, but I want to balance the budget.”

Trump’s work is starting to pay some dividends on the gargantuan legislation, which touches everything from tax cuts to health care to artificial intelligence, a sprawling legislative patchwork that is both difficult to explain and easy for Democrats to attack.

The president is clearly quieting one of the loudest critics of the effort, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Johnson spoke to Trump privately this week and attended a White House meeting on Wednesday with Senate Finance Committee Republicans.

The Wisconsinite said it’s apparent that Trump was paying close attention to his media tour trashing the bill; Trump told Finance panel Republicans that Democrats are comparatively united compared to the GOP.

“I’m taking to heart that he’d like me to be a little more positive. I think that’s appropriate. There’s a lot of good stuff in the bill; it doesn’t increase taxes,” Johnson said of finding more spending cuts. “I probably have been too negative.”

Scott said he’s open to finding spending cuts through other means, like next year’s government funding talks — though that will be tough to achieve given how much leverage Democrats are likely to have. And Johnson said he understands it’s not realistic to completely bend the deficit curve all on one bill.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa said Trump’s talks with senators are too sensitive to even talk about.

“I don’t think I can comment on any of that stuff,” Grassley said of Wednesday’s Finance panel confab. “They don’t even let us take our telephones into that meeting.”