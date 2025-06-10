Graham prepares for a possible second Republican tax bill

Senate Budget Chair Lindsey Graham is preparing for the possibility that major provisions get squeezed out of President Donald Trump’s megabill. His solution: another tax and spending cuts bill.

As the Senate gears up to change the House-passed “big, beautiful bill,” its Republicans are considering potential edits — and Graham’s backup plan is aimed at making sure the party, and the president, can stomach the potential exclusion of some of their top priorities.

The South Carolina Republican told Semafor that the current legislation is not the end of the story, adding that he could foresee a total of three party-line bills if that’s what it takes: “Let’s try to reach a compromise on this bill. And we got two more to do.”

“There’s some things that the president wants, like no tax on tips and overtime. All this may be hard to fit in completely. So let’s have as big a bill as the market will bear, but realize that more is coming,” Graham said in an interview.

“How much more can you do at this stage in the process” is the central challenge that senators are confronting, he said. Graham made clear that he’s assured Sen. Ron Johnson — a Wisconsin Republican who wants more spending cuts — that another bill may be coming.

That would be a return to a strategy that Senate Republicans, including Graham, favored at the start of the year; senators pitched a smaller national security bill before the complex tax cuts bill. The House’s surprising ability to pass one megabill, and Trump’s embrace of Speaker Mike Johnson’s one-bill preference, upended that approach.