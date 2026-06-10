South Africa Q1 GDP edges higher

South Africa recorded modest growth of 0.5% in the first three months of the year, showing the extent to which Africa’s biggest economy remains exposed to the Middle East energy shock.

The stagnation is feeding into a volatile social environment, where nearly one in three is jobless. Public anger over rising living costs and weak job creation has already spilled into xenophobic flashpoints in several communities in recent months, promoting President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation this week.

Official numbers show an economy propped up by financial services and agriculture while household consumption grew at its slowest rate in two years as households cut back on travel and discretionary goods. Investment fell slightly, reflecting caution among businesses and undermining Ramaphosa’s efforts to spark a private-sector-led recovery.

The figures capture economic activity before the full impact of the Middle East energy shock, triggered by the US-Iran conflict, filtered through, and the interest rate hike earlier this month that would further erode consumer spending.