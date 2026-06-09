View / Prediction markets are rebuilding insurance and it’s getting weird

When does a hedge become a bet?

Our story last week about a Spanish soccer team’s hedge against its own relegation to a lower league ending up on Kalshi touched a nerve. The idea of a team betting against itself sits uneasily with fans, and I know because I heard from some of them.

The discomfort is understandable but misplaced. The line between protection against a bad outcome — what the financial world calls a hedge and the rest of us call insurance— and a bet on that bad outcome boils down to intent.

A farmer who sells wheat futures is hedging. A speculator who sells the same contract is betting. A grimmer example: Buying life insurance for yourself is a hedge; buying it for a stranger is going to raise some questions. Discerning intent comes down to whether the party betting on the bad thing happening would also suffer from it. The farmer is long wheat prices but taking out an insurance policy should prices flip. You are long, well, being alive.

The owners of Osasuna, a team in Spain’s La Liga, are long winning soccer matches. But they bought a $7 million insurance policy to protect themselves against the financial hit they’d take if they didn’t win enough of them, got kicked to a lower tier, and lost the money tied to concessions, ticket sales and media.

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The fact that the risk ended up on Kalshi instead of at Lloyd’s of London, where sports-insurance policies often land, is a sign of prediction markets’ utility, not their seediness. (After the Semafor story came out, the team confirmed some aspects of the trade but said it took out a standard insurance contract without any knowledge of what happened after that. It told me it “did not place a bet,” nor have a “direct relationship with Kalshi.“)

Still, intent can look murky from the outside. Consider this 2019 Wall Street Journal article about Bridgewater, the world’s biggest hedge fund, buying $1.5 billion worth of options that would pay out if stock prices fell. At the time, Ray Dalio pushed back hard on the framing, saying it was a hedge against the firm’s long positions, not a call on market collapse (a possibility the article allowed for). With Bridgewater’s positions a secret, it’s hard to know which narrative is true or how much weight the word “hedge” is asked to carry.

Insurance’s answer to this problem is to require policyholders to have an “insurable interest.” You can only insure what you stand to lose. It dates back to 1745, when the British Parliament set about cleaning up the age’s death markets — speculation pools on whether ships at sea would return. That doctrine exists in insurance laws today: You can insure your own house, but not your neighbor’s.

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There’s no equivalent in Kalshi’s rulebook, or in the CFTC regulations that govern it. And while prediction markets are rebuilding the machinery of risk transfer in interesting and productive ways, they may eventually rediscover the reason that rule existed in the first place.