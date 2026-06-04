Exclusive / A soccer team bet against itself. This is the (good) future of prediction markets.

The owners of a top-tier Spanish soccer team had to move fast. Coming into the final game of the season, the club was on the brink of getting kicked down to a lower league, which would have meant millions in lost ticket and broadcast revenue.

So they turned to Kalshi, placing a multimillion-dollar bet against itself, in case the game didn’t break its way. In the end, the club squeaked by with a 1-0 win in the final game of the season, keeping its place in the top tier of La Liga.

But its prediction-market bet shows how these platforms are beginning to outgrow their YOLO beginnings and could one day underpin big parts of traditional finance.

On the other side of the Spanish team’s trade was Susquehanna, according to people familiar with the matter, which says it was the first quant trading firm to establish a dedicated prediction-markets trading desk. Susquehanna didn’t respond to requests for comment, but people familiar with the trade said the firm took home more than $1 million.