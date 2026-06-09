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Meta reskills as AI job fears grow

Jun 9, 2026, 1:46pm EDT
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A new Facebook data center is under construction in Eagle Mountain.
George Frey/Reuters

Meta’s new “Workforce Academy” for blue-collar training is a sign that companies are moving to get ahead of the AI backlash — and step in where the government isn’t.

Launch sites are in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, and Texas — all places where Meta is building data centers, some of which have faced resistance from local communities. Meta is committing $115 million to the project and will guarantee graduates a job.

The debate is still open about how widespread AI layoffs will be — Apollo’s chief economist this morning noted rising job openings and said “there are no signs of workers being replaced by ChatGPT” — but anxiety is widespread. And the US had a shortage of electricians, welders, and other skilled manual laborers even before Meta and its rivals embarked on their AI buildouts.

There’s been little talk of a government-led effort to shift workers from industries that AI may shrink to those it will grow, and little confidence among elected officials that it would work. “If we simply do a traditional government training program, we’re going to screw it up,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., told Semafor in April. That puts the onus on private companies to fill their own skills gaps.

Liz Hoffman
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