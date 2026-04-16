Sen. Warner says job disruptions from AI are a ‘hair on fire’ moment

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said Thursday that he is still grappling with the massive changes coming with AI disruption, including what he described as severe job dislocations and a “holy heck moment” of cybersecurity issues.

Warner, speaking at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC, described his evolution on AI as going from “interested” to “concerned” to “think it’s a big thing” to “oh my gosh” to, now, “literally, hair on fire, cannot believe what I think is going to be dislocation.”

Warner, a telecommunications investor before he entered politics, said he was an “AI optimist” in the long haul. But in the short-term, “Boy, oh boy,” he said, predicting that recent college graduates would face an unemployment rate of 30% in the next two years.

He said that most CEOs are publicly downplaying the scale of job losses that they are privately telling him about. He said the business leaders were worried the news would “freak people out.”

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Warner suggested that students — and their parents — should be paying close attention to the new economic landscape and what they’re getting out of traditional college education.

“One of the things I throw out, at least to provoke a response, is: Maybe we ought to be paying all those freshmen in college to switch from being a business major to being a nurse or in health care fields,” he said. “I think we’re going to need a pretty radical transformation. And if we simply do a traditional government training program, we’re going to screw it up.”

He also pointed to the cybersecurity issues stemming from Anthropic’s Mythos model, which the company has paused on releasing in order to give the world more time to shore up its cyberdefenses.

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“I think there’s security issues with what’s happened with Mythos, the ability for that tool to literally break into almost any of our most secure systems. That’s a ‘holy heck’ moment,” he said.