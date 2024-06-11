Biden has a TikTok problem. Superfan Harry Sisson wants to help.

Harry Sisson might be the biggest TikTok creator backing President Joe Biden with his whole chest. And, as he’ll tell you, it’s not the most receptive audience these days.

“I gotta be honest, it doesn’t feel good,” Sisson said of watching a contingent of young liberals turn against Biden. “It doesn’t feel good at all.”

The 21-year-old college student’s TikTok account, which has more than 890,000 followers, is a mix of snappy updates breaking down political news, dunking on former President Donald Trump, and defending Biden. He even got to meet the president last month. (“I hear a lot of great things about you,” Biden told the creator as the two shook hands.)

Sisson isn’t the sole Biden defender left on the app, but his particular brand of sustained pro-Joe content is a rarity on the platform. TikTok was already considered relatively hostile territory before the president signed a bill that would force the app’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell it or face a national ban; TikTok officials said that since November, there’s been twice as much pro-Trump content as pro-Biden content on the platform.

“I think Biden and the administration needs fighters for him,” Sisson told Semafor in an interview. “There’s just so much misinformation and so much unjustified disdain toward him. He just doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

The president was never known for having a passionate youth following, but he nonetheless won the voting bloc by more than 20 points in 2020. As younger left-leaning voters began to increasingly oppose Biden’s handling of Israel’s war on Hamas, some TikTok creators who rubbed elbows with the president months before became more critical of him. When the Biden campaign joined TikTok, the account was quickly inundated with comments denouncing “Genocide Joe.”

But Sisson, who described his content to Semafor as “annoying for Republicans” with a laugh, still categorizes himself as firmly team Biden. That makes him a valuable resource for a campaign trying to reach the kind of disaffected young voters who congregate primarily online.

Sisson said his account gained momentum in October 2020 when he posted a video hitting back at criticism of a photo of Biden kissing his adult son Hunter on the cheek. “Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?” one tweet about the image read.

“I really don’t think you wanna go down the road of trying to paint Joe Biden as creepy, because have you seen Donald Trump?” Sisson asks in the TikTok. The video, which has nearly 15 million views, then cuts to several photos of Trump showing similar affection toward his adult daughters. (Reuters found that some of the photos were misleading or edited.)

When that video took off, Sisson started taking the power of the platform more seriously. “I was thinking, wow, this could have a real impact on politics. Maybe this is where the future of advocacy lies,” he said.

The Sisson method is simple: He’s there when Biden needs a shot in the arm. When right-wing media latches onto a Biden gaffe, he boosts a clip of Trump stumbling over his words. When Trump was convicted on May 30 — a development on which Biden commented, but won’t dwell — Sisson cranked out dozens of videos about the verdict.

“There isn’t a man alive who loves Joe Biden as much as Harry Sisson,” TikTok creator V Spehar, who hosts “Under the Desk News” and has known Sisson for years, told Semafor. “A lot of people think he’s paid by the administration or he’s a shill — he’s not! He just fucking loves Joe Biden.”

One challenge for Sisson, and therefore Biden, is that TikTok is tilting more to the right, though conservatives still prefer other platforms. Sisson said he’s seen an influx of MAGA commenters on his posts since Trump joined the platform earlier this month — and that being a pro-Biden creator can feel like swimming against the tide. Trump’s campaign account quickly overtook the Biden campaign’s follower count, and the convicted former President has also vowed to never ban TikTok, despite the fact that his administration was the first to suggest doing just that in 2020.

Sisson is acutely aware that much of the platform disagrees with his unwavering support of Biden. Day-to-day, he said, it’s just “lunatics” in his comments. But he also said he’s been the target of bomb threats, swatting incidents, and “endless death threats.”

“It doesn’t bother me anymore,” he said. “If you’re taking time out of your day as a 40-year-old white guy to come comment on my page, then I suppose I’m doing something right. Or maybe you just don’t have that much going on.”