Trump follows Biden and joins TikTok to reach young voters

Former President Donald Trump joined TikTok on Sunday, gaining 1.3 million followers within hours on a platform he once sought to ban as president.

The move follows the Biden campaign, which joined the platform in February.

TikTok is currently under scrutiny in the US: Congress has voted to ban the app or force its sale from ByteDance, its Chinese owner, to a US entity over national security concerns. But political strategists see the platform as an essential tool for reaching younger voters in an increasingly contentious presidential election campaign.