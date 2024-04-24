Biden signs landmark $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid and TikTok bill

US President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as American allies in the Indo-Pacific on Wednesday, after months of political wrangling in Congress.

The bill also includes a measure that forces TikTok’s Chinese parent company to divest or face a US ban on the video app.

The legislation includes $61 billion in funding for Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel, and humanitarian aid for civilians across the world, along with $8 billion for countering China.

In a televised address on Wednesday, Biden said that “in the next few hours, literally a few hours” aid would start flowing to Ukraine, including air defenses, artillery munitions and armored vehicles.

The president said the support will help Israel replenish their air defenses, and emphasized that the US will also provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

“Israel must make sure all this aid reaches the Palestinians in Gaza without delay,” he said.

Biden did not address the TikTok divestment measure in his remarks.

“This unconstitutional law is a TikTok ban, and we will challenge it in court,” the company said in a statement posted on X.