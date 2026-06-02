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Violence against migrants in South Africa worsens

Jun 2, 2026, 8:37am EDT
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Protesters take part in an anti-illegal-immigration calling for tighter border controls.
Protesters hold placards during an anti-illegal-immigration march in Durban, South Africa. Thuli Dlamini/Reuters.

Mozambique said five of its citizens were killed in anti-migrant attacks across South Africa, where a sluggish economy and high unemployment are fueling rising xenophobia.

A chart showing the share of migrant arrivals and departures in southern Africa by destination country and country of origin.

Ghana, meanwhile, repatriated hundreds of its nationals from South Africa after Nigeria took similar steps; other countries such as Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe have in recent weeks warned their citizens to exercise caution and avoid going outside as a result of the violence. The surge in attacks on migrants has largely been driven, Al Jazeera said, by a mix of inequality and unemployment, with some political parties casting foreigners as competing for public services and jobs: “Vigilante groups feed off the country’s frustrations,” one pro-migration activist said.

Prashant Rao
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