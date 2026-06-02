Violence against migrants in South Africa worsens

Mozambique said five of its citizens were killed in anti-migrant attacks across South Africa, where a sluggish economy and high unemployment are fueling rising xenophobia.

Ghana, meanwhile, repatriated hundreds of its nationals from South Africa after Nigeria took similar steps; other countries such as Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe have in recent weeks warned their citizens to exercise caution and avoid going outside as a result of the violence. The surge in attacks on migrants has largely been driven, Al Jazeera said, by a mix of inequality and unemployment, with some political parties casting foreigners as competing for public services and jobs: “Vigilante groups feed off the country’s frustrations,” one pro-migration activist said.