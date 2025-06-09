Trump-Musk feud simmers down, for now

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s feud is (for now) simmering down from its peak last week, which saw tensions boil over in dramatic fashion.

Musk, who spent days criticizing Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” before the former president hit back, deleted some of his more inflammatory tweets over the weekend, including one saying that Trump’s name is in files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But that doesn’t mean a reconciliation: On Saturday, Trump warned that Musk “will face serious consequences” if he decides to fund Democratic candidates to run against Republicans who support the megabill, adding that he’s not interested in repairing the relationship.

Meanwhile, Democrats see an opening with the tech billionaire: Rep. Ro Khanna told Semafor on Friday that he recently talked with one of Musk’s “senior confidants” about whether there’d be interest in helping the party during the midterms.