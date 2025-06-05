‘Clash of the Titans’: Inside the Trump-Musk implosion

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s messy breakup could have long-term ramifications for the Republican Party’s congressional primaries — as well as the Trump administration’s ties to Musk’s companies and his allies.

Still, senior Republicans are confident it won’t disrupt the Republican Party’s central focus this summer: Trump’s tax and spending megabill.

“We’re a long ways down the trail and we know what we have to do,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., on Thursday afternoon. “We’ve got to get this done. We’ve got to deliver. There’s always a lot of noise out there around it. And we’ve just got to keep our heads down.”

After building from a simmer over the past week, Musk’s feud with Trump spilled out into the open on Thursday as Musk continued to tweak the president’s signature legislation for raising the deficit. When Trump said he’s “disappointed” with his onetime adviser’s public attack on his bill, Musk redoubled attacks on the legislation. Then, the entire relationship collapsed in public Thursday afternoon.

It was a remarkably quick flip for the Musk-Trump relationship, spurred on by Musk’s relentless multi-day public attack on Trump’s megabill. But the tension had been building, and some insiders say the groundwork for the breakup had been laid for quite some time.

Ultimately, Thursday’s combustion was a culmination of Musk’s frustration with how the US government operates combined with months of mini-rifts over how the billionaire businessman operated, according to conversations over the last several weeks with administration officials and people close to the White House.

“Anyone who paid close attention to the H1B controversy back in December could have seen this coming,” one person close to the White House told Semafor. “Elon’s implosion and the collapse of the relationship were entirely predictable.”

Musk, this person pointed out, has “pissed off a ton of people.” Internally, his “antics got really old” — coupled with the fact that Trump himself has privately mused about Musk’s failure to deliver on his promise to cut $1 trillion from the government. A person close to Trump, meanwhile, jokingly compared the spat to the movie classic “Clash of the Titans.” (Trump is Perseus, emerging victorious at the end.)

“Elon did great things for the government, super appreciative of the work he did,” Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, told Semafor. “I align myself with America and the leader of this country is President Trump. And to most people all of this is a distraction from the core message, which is: We have a really strong bill.”

After days of silence from Trump, designed intentionally by the White House, he was finally asked about Musk’s attacks during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday.

By Trump standards, the response was relatively tame: Trump lamented the attacks, said Musk was annoyed that the administration had taken away electric vehicle tax credits which would have benefited Tesla, and that he wasn’t sure whether they would continue to have a good relationship.

Musk then fired off a flurry of posts on X pushing back, at one point declaring that without him, the president “would have lost the election” and he was ungrateful. Trump, on Truth Social, said Musk was “wearing thin” and that he’d been asked to leave the White House. He continued on to suggest an easy way to save money would be “to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.”

If the eventual result was foreseen among people close to Trump, the speed and vitriol of the now-public spat still surprised some inside the administration. Many had hoped this would remain a one-sided argument and Trump would ignore Musk’s attacks.

Instead, aides were left scrambling when Musk began firing off tweets accusing the president of being involved with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. And Trump allies like Steve Bannon, long a Musk adversary, called for the administration to investigate Musk’s immigration status and deport him from the country.