Democratic congressman steps up his work to pull Musk toward his party for the midterms

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., talked with one of Elon Musk’s “senior confidants” on Thursday about whether the ex-DOGE leader, now feuding with Donald Trump, might want to help the Democratic Party in the midterms.

“Having Elon speak out against the irrational tariff policy, against the deficit exploding Trump bill, and the anti-science and anti-immigrant agenda can help check Trump’s unconstitutional administration,” Khanna told Semafor on Friday. “I look forward to Elon turning his fire against MAGA Republicans instead of Democrats in 2026.”

Khanna, who has known Musk for more than a decade, has long argued that Democrats unwisely pushed him away from their party.

Now the world’s wealthiest man, Musk benefited from the Obama administration’s clean energy investments, defending them against Republican attacks in the 2012 election. He supported Democratic nominees for president until 2024, when he endorsed Trump for president — and spent more to help elect him than he had for any Democrat.