One of the media industry’s great blood feuds could be headed for détente, as the United Talent Agency and the advertising dealmaker Michael Kassan appear close to reaching a settlement that could be announced in time for the annual Cannes Lions festival later this month.

UTA acquired Kassan’s consulting firm, MediaLink, in 2021, paying $125 million for a set of relationships that pushed the agency into the heart of the big-dollar advertising business and seemed logical at a moment when its celebrity clients were playing a larger and larger role in marketing. Kassan has long been singularly able to connect marketers and media companies, and UTA co-founder and then-CEO Jeremy Zimmer said the deal would give his firm “a much bigger seat at the table.”

But the deal exploded into recriminations in March of 2024, with UTA filing a suit against Kassan full of splashy claims that he and his wife had abused their expense accounts, and revealing that the agency had failed to get the value out of MediaLink it had hoped for.

Now, Zimmer is out — he departed UTA abruptly in March, replaced by current CEO David Kramer — and Kassan, the ad industry’s ultimate survivor, is back.

This year in Cannes, Kassan will be hosting “Plage 3CV,” next to Spotify’s beachfront spot, for his new company, 3C Ventures, which has peeled off a string of MediaLink’s big clients. One of them, the radio company iHeart, long co-hosted one of the festival’s hottest tickets, a party at the Hotel du Cap, with MediaLink. This year, it’s hosting a similar party with 3CV. (A MediaLink employee told Semafor that the company added more clients last year than it lost.)

UTA, meanwhile, is also planning an event at Cannes, and while MediaLink’s beachfront venue will remain, the talent agency’s own brand at the festival may now overshadow the company it acquired. Alongside MediaLink, it’s throwing a party with Klutch Sports, the buzzy sports representation agency run by Rich Paul, the longtime agent of LeBron James and dozens of other NBA athletes.