How Hollywood failed to buy into the ad industry, again

The talent agency UTA arrived at the advertising festival in Cannes last June in a triumphal mode: They’d acquired the ad consultancy MediaLink, whose parties and meetings are central to the festival, and which had ensured that UTA stars dominated the program.

We joined UTA president Jeremy Zimmer for breakfast at the Hotel Barrière Le Majestic one morning that week, and asked him about his new partner. He was now in business with MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan, a legendary advertising industry fixer and dealmaker. Zimmer had plenty of praise for Kassan’s company, but the conversation turned a little sour when we mentioned Kassan’s favorite aphorism, “No conflict, no interest.”

“He’s got a lot of jokes,” Zimmer replied dryly. “And he did not coin ‘No conflict, no interest.’ I might have even said it.”

AD

It was a flicker of momentary annoyance that foreshadowed the public implosion of a business relationship between the two men that collapsed on Tuesday with an attendant spree of legal action and spin.

The entertainment trades first had UTA’s version of the story: The talent agency had “fired Kassan for misuse of company funds following an investigation,” which over the course of several months found that he had spent over a million dollars in a year on private jets, a company credit card for his wife, and an apartment for his driver, among other extravagances.

In the ad trades and an arbitration claim, Kassan told his version: He’d been promised he would run marketing for all of UTA, only to see Zimmer promote two of his allies to run that function instead.

AD

Other talent agencies basked in schadenfreude Wednesday, while across the advertising industry there was simply puzzlement: Did UTA not know who they were hiring?

The 73-year-old Kassan’s reputation for extravagant spending didn’t just precede him — it was pretty much his brand. Kassan, in his reply, noted that Zimmer had accompanied him on the private jet flights that were now in dispute, and made frequent references to how Kassan “rolls.” His career is also not that of someone who wins employee of the month every month. He was disbarred in 1995 in a complex dispute over the chicken franchise El Pollo Loco, though he had his license restored in 1999. That year, he sued his employer, Interpublic, for breach of contract and defamation. His friends were not shocked that the UTA relationship ended badly.

One longtime Kassan friend, AJL Advisory CEO Lou Paskalis, said that Kassan had realized during an earlier acquisition, by the events company that runs the Cannes Lions festival, Ascential, that he couldn’t spend public company money the way he did in the privately-held business he founded. So Kassan negotiated with UTA for a $950,000 annual expense account, according to Kassan’s representatives.

AD

What’s more, Kassan wasn’t an employee you could fire from an existing business — he was MediaLink. His relevance in the media industry comes from his relationships — in particular from the fact that he is ubiquitous in “agency reviews” — the process by which companies decide to hire and fire ad agencies. Agency chiefs need him as much as he needs them.

“What UTA failed to recognize is that the asset MediaLink is worth what it’s worth because of the asset Michal Kassan,” said Paskalis. “Michael could open something called “2.0” tomorrow and 90% of his clients will move over to “2.0.”

