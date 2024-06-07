China’s AI surveillance enters the classroom

Widespread surveillance and facial recognition AI have built China’s reputation as a police state, and that technology is now being deployed in the classrooms.

Ahead of this week’s gāokǎo — the country’s notoriously difficult college placement exam that essentially determine students’ futures — several provinces announced they would be using an “artificial intelligent patrol system” to monitor students during the test, according to the South China Morning Post.

The software can reportedly alert proctors to potential actions of cheating, such as if students are flipping their booklets too frequently or displaying nervous behavior, according to local media.