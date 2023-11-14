China reportedly wanted to target Muslim students fasting on campuses

Diego Mendoza /

China is doubling down on its surveillance programs targeting Muslims, including students on college campuses.

Hikvision, one of the world’s largest video surveillance companies, reportedly won a contract from the Chinese government to develop technology that can identify Muslims students suspected of fasting during Ramadan, based on their dining records, according to U.S.-based research group IPVM.

The Hangzhou-based surveillance company acknowledged having won a “smart campus” contract, but denied following through on this aspect of the project.

The first phase of the $9 million “smart campus” project was unveiled in December 2022 at Minjiang University in Fujian province.