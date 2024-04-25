China orders hotels to scrap facial recognition over privacy fears

Authorities in several major Chinese cities have ordered hotels to stop using facial recognition technology to verify the identity of guests in a sign the government is responding to public concerns over privacy, financial news site Caixin reported.

Guests staying at hotels in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou will now only be required to present identification in order to check in, according to state-run tabloid The Global Times.

Facial recognition is ubiquitous in public sector buildings across China — with cameras even present in public lavatories — and the ruling Communist Party sees the technology as integral to its extensive surveillance infrastructure.

However, the order is the latest sign that authorities are growing aware of the public’s concern over data privacy and comes afterBeijing last year issued new guidelines that would limit the implementation of facial recognition in privately run spaces such as gyms.