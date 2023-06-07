Congress may be done with crypto

Thompson and McHenry helm the House Agriculture panel and Financial Services committee, respectively, giving their proposal significant momentum to make it out of the House.

But that’s where the trail ends right now for crypto legislation. I wouldn’t expect major activity to flow from the Senate anytime soon.

“I think we've looked at it,” Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, a member of the Senate Banking panel, told Semafor. “I'm not sure that we'll have a strong enough consensus in the Senate to actually do something this year.”

Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown, who’s in a competitive reelection race in Ohio, told Semafor that he has a lengthy to-do list on his committee and was noncommittal. “I hope we do that but we have our plate full,” Brown said. “We're doing CEA nominees, we're doing Fed nominees, we're doing [fintech], we're doing executive accountability, and we're doing SAFE banking.”

For key senators, a "let it burn" approach may be taking hold. They'd rather not legitimize crypto by providing rules of the road, instead taking a buyer-beware approach that keeps it isolated from the rest of the economy.

Up to now, Brown has largely deferred to SEC chair Gary Gensler, who has consistently said new rules aren’t necessary and urged trading platforms to register with the SEC and abide by regulations treating most tokens as securities. Gensler took it a step further in a Tuesday CNBC interview, suggesting that digital tokens aren’t needed in today’s financial ecosystem. McHenry has criticized Gensler’s approach as overzealous, warning it will drive the crypto industry overseas.

“It’s pretty clear that Senate Democrats think most cryptocurrencies are securities and that the SEC has the legal authority to police the crypto market right now,” Lee Reiners, policy director at the Duke Financial Economics Center, told Semafor. “They don't see any urgent need to put forward any legislation.”

A parallel effort at a hefty crypto bill by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has also gone silent.

Another major bill from the Senate Agriculture Committee which drew intense scrutiny last year for its close ties to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (who is no longer a Semafor investor) appears to be stalled. “Talks continue regarding reintroducing the DCCPA, but the farm bill conversations have been taking priority at the moment,” Patrick Creamer, a spokesperson for Senate Agriculture Republicans, told Semafor.

“I haven't heard that is a viable effort this year,” Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association, told Semafor.

As for the House’s latest proposal, it’s unclear if it would attract Democratic support — or even come up for a vote — if it came to the Senate. “The biggest issue is this is an all GOP bill,” Patrick Slaughter, policy director at Paradigm, tweeted. “So this bill may pass the House, but it will need some serious Democratic support (likely 50-100 Democratic House Members) to have a chance of becoming law.”