Binance sued by SEC for allegedly mishandling funds

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly mishandling customers funds and running an unregulated stock exchange.

The company and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, face 13 federal charges in total.

Authorities say that Zhao ordered "billions of dollars" in customer funds to be transferred to a separate account also operated by him, and that he subsequently lied to regulators about Binance's security systems to detect this sort of manipulative trading.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.