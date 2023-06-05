noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Jun 5, 2023, 11:33am EDT
businesstechNorth America

Binance sued by SEC for allegedly mishandling funds

Changpeng Zhao
REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Business: Follow the money (and the memes.) Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly mishandling customers funds and running an unregulated stock exchange.

The company and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, face 13 federal charges in total.

Authorities say that Zhao ordered "billions of dollars" in customer funds to be transferred to a separate account also operated by him, and that he subsequently lied to regulators about Binance's security systems to detect this sort of manipulative trading.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

AD

Sign up for Semafor Business: Follow the money (and the memes.) Read it now.