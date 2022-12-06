Elizabeth Warren's tough-on-crypto bill is taking shape

REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. is working on a sweeping cryptocurrency bill that would hand the Securities and Exchange Commission most regulatory authority over the market, according to two people familiar with her efforts.

While discussions are still early and details could change, Warren’s office is looking at a range of crypto-related issues, including regulations, taxation, climate, and national security. The senator has recently stepped up her criticism for the industry and demanded “comprehensive” new rules to govern it following the massive collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. (FTX founder Sam-Bankman Fried is an investor in Semafor.)

Ideas on the table in Warren’s talks also include ensuring broker-dealers and crypto exchanges comply with certain regulatory obligations like providing audited financial statements, and imposing bank-like capital requirements so they’re able to withstand financial shocks, the people said. Another is barring the commingling of customer assets so a company can’t use customer deposits to finance other investments, and securing them so customers are first in line to get their money back in the event of bankruptcy. It could also further expand tax reporting requirements beyond new rules lawmakers enacted last year

In a recent op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, the senator called on the SEC and other federal regulators to tackle crypto fraud more aggressively, arguing that “Congress should back up these law-enforcement agencies and financial regulators with more funding” and “plug the remaining holes in our regulatory structure.”

“As Senator Warren has already said publicly, she’s working on crypto legislation and believes that financial regulators, including the SEC, have broad existing authority to crack down on crypto fraud and illegal money laundering,” Alex Sarabia, a Warren spokesperson, said in a statement to Semafor.

AD

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has also suggested at least some crypto products should be treated as securities. “When a new technology comes along, our existing laws don’t just go away,” he said in a speech in April.

But the crypto industry has fought against the idea, which would require token issuers and exchanges to comply with expansive investor protection and disclosure rules designed to prevent fraud.

Industry advocates have instead pushed to have digital tokens regulated as commodities, which tend to face fewer rules and paperwork and a smaller regulator in the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or continue to bypass most financial regulations altogether, which they argue would give them more freedom to experiment and innovate.

A bill currently being considered by the Senate Agriculture Committee would classify some of the industry as commodities, though the measure is facing mounting scrutiny because it was supported by Bankman-Fried.