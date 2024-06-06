Tim Scott backs new super PAC push aimed at Black voters

A Super PAC aligned with Sen. Tim Scott is launching a $14 million-plus campaign aimed at Black and Hispanic voters ahead of the November election.

The Great Opportunity PAC, led by longtime Scott aide Jennifer DeCasper, says it sees an opportunity to win not just the 2024 presidential election, but also ensure control of both the Senate and the House, by consolidating recent polling gains with Black voters, especially men.

“From economics to the border to crime, there’s a lot of reasons why the shift is becoming just so blatantly obvious that it’s now undeniable that there is something amiss, and it’s real,” Scott told a small group of reporters at a roundtable this week. “I think frankly, it’s not just racial, but it’s going to manifest itself in a racial shift that we haven’t seen in probably three decades into politics, and that’s because working class Americans are banding together, being fused together, by the issues that they’re confronting on a daily basis, and those issues are more pronounced in the African American community.”

In a memo sent Thursday to interested parties, DeCasper wrote that the PAC has “a unique opportunity to expand the Republican political coalition and be the difference between whether we win the White House, House, and Senate.” The group has been in touch with the RNC about its plan, which includes courting “other working-class racial minorities” as well.

The PAC plans to “run a full scale, 360 degree communications and voter contact plan targeting swing and low propensity Black and brown voters.” The over $14 million budget will include various events and media appearances by lawmakers, as well as digital marketing, direct mail and targeted paid advertising, and canvassing, the memo added.

“In short, how Black Men and other working-class racial minorities vote could decide this election and their votes are up for grabs,” according to the memo. “If Trump increases his margin among non-college-educated voters by another 2 points in 2024, and his vote margin among nonwhite voters increased by only 3 points, he’d win five additional states, bringing him to a 297-241 victory in the Electoral College.”