Gina Barr takes over as Trump’s Black outreach director

Donald Trump’s campaign has recruited Gina Barr as the Executive Director of Black Coalitions, filling a key slot as it looks to ramp up its outreach efforts.

Barr is accompanying Trump to a Mar-a-Lago dinner Wednesday night with students and alumni of historically Black colleges and universities. The former president touted his support for HBCU funding in his 2020 race as well as the current campaign.

Conservative activist Michaelah Montgomery, who went viral for hugging Trump at a Georgia Chick-fil-A founder of “Conserve the Culture,” is attending.