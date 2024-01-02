Hispanic leaders warn Democrats: Voters are fed up with Biden

President Joe Biden is heading into 2024 with concerning numbers among Hispanic voters: A new USA Today/Suffolk survey shows him trailing Donald Trump by five percentage points, with many reluctant to back either candidate. While it’s an especially rough poll, others have also shown him struggling to match his 2020 numbers with a key swath of the Democratic base — and Hispanic leaders say they’re seeing the same problems on the ground.

“It’s a matador red flag flying out there — the Hispanic vote is totally up for grabs,” Domingo Garcia, national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, told Semafor. “[Trump’s] cutting the margins. And in battleground states like Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, that can be a big difference.”

Conversations with leaders of Hispanic groups and political consultants in both parties underscored Biden’s difficult path forward. His challenges with Hispanic voters are not dissimilar to his problems with the broader electorate: Dissatisfaction over inflation, concerns about record-high border crossings, and lack of excitement over his policy accomplishments. And even as he works to shore up border security with a potential bipartisan deal in Congress, members of his own party warn he could also lose support in November if an agreement ends up being perceived as overly hostile to immigrant communities.

Garcia told Semafor that the “fear of a second Trump presidency” and the prospect of dramatically stepped-up deportations remains an asset for Biden, especially with women. But the president still hasn’t figured out how to package his presidency in an appealing way.

“They’re lacking a core message and right now Latino voters are really concerned about economics — inflation has eaten away at their paycheck, the cost of rent… trying to buy a house seems to be more elusive than ever,” he said.

Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council — a leading advocate for Hispanic-owned firms across the U.S. — criticized the administration’s triumphal “Bidenomics” push, arguing it’s not reflective of what people on the ground are actually experiencing.

“I understand their need to create a narrative and to drive that narrative. It’s a tried and true strategy that has worked for administration after administration, campaign after campaign,” Palomarez said. “But the narrative they’re building is one that is a bit tone-deaf to what’s actually happening in the Hispanic community — and I’m not even saying that they’re incorrect.”

Palomarez added that he’s had several conversations with White House advisors heading into 2024: The discussion, according to him, is normally “a healthy debate about how they’re right and we’re wrong.”

Tayde Aburto, president of the Hispanic Chamber of e-Commerce, is based in Southern California, which is still a Democratic bastion. But he warned he was hearing rising concerns from business owners and voters this cycle about cost-of-living issues like housing as well as public safety — concerns that Democrats needed to confront them head on.

“I can sense that there is discontent, or they’re not that confident that another four years of the current administration is gonna get us out of the issues that we’re dealing with,” Aburto told Semafor.

And while Florida is increasingly falling off the electoral map, Julio Fuentes, president and CEO of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said Biden should still be worried that even some “hardcore Democrats” seem increasingly fed up with his performance on the economy and border issues.

“[Biden] did have a good percentage of the Hispanic vote here in Florida on his first go-around,” he said, “but you just see that dwindling, literally on a weekly basis.”