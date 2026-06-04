The ‘Jensen effect’ is the new ‘Trump bump’ for stocks

Jensen Huang’s magic touch isn’t limited to Nvidia. Shares of AI infrastructure provider Nebius, chip design company Cadence, and hyperscaler CoreWeave all rose as much as 10% this week after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang complimented them on stage at a company event in Taiwan, according to an analysis from market-intelligence provider Hudson Labs. Nebius is a “world-class AI cloud,” Huang said on stage, while also highlighting a design partnership with Cadence.

It’s a new spin on the “Trump bump,” which has boosted shares across companies favored by the president. Micron shares are up 880% since Trump dubbed them a “great company” in August. Caterpillar, Ford, and General Motors have all seen their stocks rise by double digits since the president praised them. Ditto for Coca-Cola, which he commended for pledging to use cane sugar instead of corn syrup.