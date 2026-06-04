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Chip stocks fall after extended rally

Jun 4, 2026, 6:33pm EDT
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Brittany Hosea-Small/Reuters

US chip stocks tumbled on Thursday as fresh doubts surfaced over the sustainability of the AI spending boom.

The selloff, which hit firms like Broadcom and Micron Technology, comes after a historic rally for semiconductor stocks.

“We’re due for a rest,” one strategist said, adding that markets are often “two steps forward, one step back. We’ve had three steps forward, so maybe at least a mini step back, or at least some sideways chop.”

Shares of other companies powering the AI ecosystem, though, rose this week after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang complimented them on stage — it’s a new spin on the “Trump bump,” which has boosted shares across companies favored by the US president.

Chart showing market performance of chip stocks
J.D. Capelouto
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