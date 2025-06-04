White House pushes past its irritation with Musk amid ‘big, beautiful’ spat

President Donald Trump and White House aides are irritated with Elon Musk’s growing attacks on Republicans’ megabill — but they’re also navigating the drama with extra caution.

Musk took officials by surprise with what’s become a two-day-plus social media campaign against the “big, beautiful bill” that Trump is focused on getting through Congress. On Wednesday Musk urged his followers to call lawmakers to “KILL the BILL” and reposted criticisms of the package as Democrats continued touting their unlikely new ally.

Trump is “not delighted that Elon did a 180 on that,” as House Speaker Mike Johnson put it on Wednesday. A person with knowledge of the situation, meanwhile, described the attitude inside the White House as “furious.”

Yet it’s clear that Trump and his team are holding off from training their full fire on Musk: Trump hasn’t commented on the former DOGE leader’s pushback this week, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that Trump was aware of Musk’s view but “it doesn’t change the president’s opinion.”

White House officials maintain that Trump and Musk have a good relationship, though it’s unclear whether they’ve spoken in recent days. The president’s allies are eager to stay focused on getting the massive tax-cuts and spending plan into law, a task that won’t get any easier if they go after Musk directly.

“They’re trying to kind of keep this under wraps a bit, and just trying to push through it,” one person close to the White House noted. “They don’t want any big public fight or dispute.”

One White House official told Semafor that Trump’s sole goal is getting the bill passed, rather than trading online barbs with his onetime close adviser. This official argued that people attempting to read Trump’s mood about Musk “should allow the president to speak for himself.”

Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is known internally as a low-drama figure; she guided him through the 2024 campaign while trying to minimize internal conflicts that might spill out into public view. But some close to the administration acknowledge that’s been tough when it comes to Musk, whose 130 days inside the administration featured spats with Cabinet officials and public attacks on another top Trump adviser.

Musk “put a lot of money into the campaign,” the person close to the White House said. “There is this certain relationship between him and the president. There’s a lot of different angles here that make it pretty difficult.”