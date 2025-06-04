Events Email Briefings
Musk attacks Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

Shelby Talcott
Shelby Talcott
White House Correspondent, Semafor
Jun 4, 2025, 5:48am EDT
politics
during a press conference in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S.,
Nathan Howard/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Elon Musk, who officially departed the Trump administration just last week, is ramping up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

On Tuesday, Musk derided the legislation as “pork-filled” and “a disgusting abomination,” shaming those who backed it. Publicly, the White House is brushing it off: Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump “already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill” and that “it doesn’t change the president’s opinion.”

The administration has taken pains to keep Musk happy on his way out the door, organizing a press conference on his last day after he expressed frustration with the scrutiny he received regarding DOGE. But Trump’s focus this week is that bill, and Musk’s criticism may get under his skin — though few GOP lawmakers were rattled. The House Freedom Caucus chair praised Musk for speaking out … though he supported the bill.

