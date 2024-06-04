“It’s really disappointing”: Congress’ progressives despair over Biden’s border order

Progressive and Hispanic Democrats vented their frustration Monday night as they prepared for President Biden to unveil a far-reaching executive action aimed at blocking off the Southern border to asylum-seekers.

“I think it’s really disappointing,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal told Semafor, adding that she’d been briefed on the new order’s contents ahead of its Tuesday signing by the president. “[It] just plays into the idea that somehow harsh enforcement is going to work. That was Trump’s approach. We should be showing what the difference is.”

The order is expected to let officials deny new asylum claims by migrants if daily border crossings reach 2,500 a day or higher, well below the average rate of 4,300 per day in April, the latest month that data is publicly available. The rules, which mirror a proposal from the bipartisan border deal that collapsed in Congress earlier this year, would include exceptions for unaccompanied children and in certain humanitarian situations. But they would still represent a dramatic crackdown by a Democratic president who once campaigned against Donald Trump’s hardline approach to immigration.

AD

California Sen. Alex Padilla, one of his chamber’s leading pro-immigration voices, suggested the order was unlikely to succeed as a deterrent. “You can build a wall as high as you want. You can make it hard to receive asylum if you want. It’s not going to sustainably reduce the number of people wanting to come to the United States for a number of reasons until you identify and address root causes,” he told Semafor.

The mass influx of asylum seekers at the border has proven to be one of Biden’s stickiest political challenges; polls by Gallup have found it’s now the issue Americans are most likely to cite as the most important problem facing the country, while a New York Times survey in March found that 49% of registered voters would back new asylum restrictions, versus 43% who would oppose them.

Still, left-leaning Democrats questioned whether Biden’s move to the right on the issue would boost his fortunes.

AD

“We shouldn’t fall into the trap that Republicans have set for us,” Texas Rep. Greg Casar, a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told Semafor. “It’s going to not help the President politically because I don’t think Fox News is ever going to give him any credit.”