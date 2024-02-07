The border bill’s collapse leaves some Republicans dazed and confused

The border deal’s collapse amid a right-wing backlash was a blow to Senate GOP leadership, which had thrown its muscle and credibility behind the effort. It also demoralized the handful of deal-minded Republicans who had hoped to grind out conservative wins on one of the party’s core issues, and were left wondering whether their party had lost its ability to legislate.

Tying border enforcement to Ukraine aid was a maneuver originally devised by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, intended to shore up support among restive GOP lawmakers in the House to approve additional weaponry and other assistance for Ukraine. Speaker Mike Johnson later endorsed it when he assumed the gavel.

That kickstarted negotiations in the Senate, yielding what in many ways looked to be the most conservative immigration compromise in decades — one loaded with new enforcement rules and not much in the way of traditional Democratic priorities.

But opposition from Donald Trump, who has assailed the bill as a “gift” to Joe Biden, helped to make the deal radioactive among Republicans on Capitol Hill, who widely trashed the legislation as a sop to liberals and suggested Biden could fix the border without new legislation. As he effectively pronounced the deal dead on Tuesday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell couldn’t help but sound rueful.

“I followed the instructions of my conference who were insistent,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said at a weekly press conference. “It was my side that wanted to tackle the border issue. We started it. Obviously with a Democratic president and a Democratic Senate, our negotiators had to deal with them.”

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., known for working across the aisle on major legislation, told Semafor he believed it was “highly inappropriate” for Republicans to come out in opposition to the border legislation within hours of its release on Sunday evening. He said he thought Republicans reneging on a border agreement they initially demanded would look “chaotic and highly puzzling” to independent voters, a group credited with deciding elections.

“We asked for a border bill, one was negotiated. I’m deeply disappointed we’re walking away,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told Semafor.

Romney argued that politics is tilting towards polarization with each party catering to their respective base. “Politics used to be the art of the possible. Now it’s the art of the impossible,” he said. “We’ve gone from the sublime to the ridiculous.”