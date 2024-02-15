Democrats think they’ve found a winning border message

Democrats are increasingly convinced they’ve found a winning message on the border after their big victory in New York’s special election this week.

The formula: Hit Republicans for tanking the Senate’s bipartisan border deal, while emphasizing that they themselves still support legal pathways to citizenship. Rep.-elect Tom Suozzi leaned heavily on that combo as he took back his old Long Island House District Tuesday in a contest dominated by the migrant crisis that has often bedeviled Democrats and dogged President Biden’s poll numbers.

In a memo to colleagues on Wednesday, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. called Suozzi’s campaign a “roadmap” other Democrats should follow on border politics.

“Historically, we’ve hoped this issue wouldn’t show up in our campaigns. And we were pretty unsure of how to talk about it when it did,” Murphy, who was the lead Democratic negotiator on the border bill, told Semafor. “I think what the special election showed is that, when we lead confidently on this issue, we at the very least can pull to a draw with Republicans.”

The Connecticut Democrat added he believed he and the White House were on the same page, citing a Valentines’ Day card addressed to Speaker Mike Johnson in a White House social media post. It read: “Roses are red, violets are blue, the border deal was crushed because of you.”