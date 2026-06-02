Exclusive / Roger Stone helped Trump choose an unorthodox new intel adviser

President Donald Trump on Tuesday installed his top housing regulator as acting director of national intelligence — a decision swayed by longtime Republican operative Roger Stone and other MAGA forces inside the administration, according to multiple sources.

While Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte is far from a natural choice for the role, bringing no experience in the intelligence field, he is close with departing DNI Tulsi Gabbard. Perhaps more importantly, Stone and other Trump allies see Pulte’s attack-dog mentality as critical in waging an internal war to ramp up the declassification of sensitive information.

“He’s like a bulldozer,” one source familiar with the situation told Semafor of Pulte. “Bulldoze the bureaucracy and accelerate document releases and declassifications.”

The specific scope of the declassifications that Pulte may push for in his new role is still unclear. Signs of a potential turf war between Gabbard’s office and the CIA emerged last month as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., threatened a subpoena in a dispute over the declassification of files that reportedly included materials on the CIA’s MK-Ultra drug experimentation program and the John F. Kennedy assassination.

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But the president’s allies are also interested in releasing more information on Trump’s long-running and unfounded claims of interference in the 2020 election. Conservative journalist John Solomon is in talks to join the Trump administration on a short-term basis to work on “transparency” issues related to that topic, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Regardless of the document releases Pulte will prioritize first, he’ll prove extremely difficult to confirm if the president ultimately decides to nominate him for Senate approval to take the job on a full-time basis. Democrats already viewed Pulte low-hanging fruit for aggressive oversight should they win a congressional majority, particularly given his previous efforts to target Trump’s political opponents with mortgage fraud investigations.

“Today, President Trump is rewarding his lackey — who has no national security experience — with a perch atop our nation’s intelligence community. What could go wrong?” Senate Banking Committee ranking member Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in a statement.

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Pulte wouldn’t necessarily need any Democratic votes for confirmation, but Senate Republicans are already slowing down progress on less divisive White House nominees and priorities after Trump helped oust Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Trump, in a statement announcing Pulte’s selection, lauded his “deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America.” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, however, cast doubt on Pulte’s ability to get confirmed if he’s formally nominated.

“We don’t need a weaponized DNI, we need professionals there,” Thune told reporters on Tuesday. “If he’s somebody we want in that position permanently, he’s got a lengthy road ahead of him.”

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Cornyn said of Pulte: “I don’t see any evidence of his qualifications for that job, but I’m willing to listen.”

Stone was found guilty of obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering in 2019, charges related to the congressional investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election. He was given a 40-month prison sentence, but Trump gave him a full pardon before leaving office in 2021.

“The President chooses the best and most talented people to serve in his Cabinet. That is why this administration has achieved record successes for the American people,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said. “Bill Pulte is a great selection and he will do a great job on behalf of the American people.”

A spokesperson for Gabbard did not comment for this story. Stone did not comment on the record. Pulte did not immediately respond to a request for comment.