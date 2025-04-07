Chaos at Fannie and Freddie adds economic risk to Trump agenda

President Donald Trump’s Federal Housing Finance Agency director is jettisoning executives and policies at breakneck speed, sparking chaos at the mortgage firms he oversees as his ultimate goal remains elusive even to Republicans.

The uncertainty is sparking fears that FHFA chief Bill Pulte could next seek to reduce the footprints of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, whether through further policy changes or layoffs — a move that would risk making housing less affordable, just as President Donald Trump’s tariffs threaten to do the same.

That risk comes from Fannie and Freddie’s roles processing most of the nation’s mortgages by packaging them into bonds to sell investors. Narrowing their lane in the market by reining them in or cutting them back could raise rates and make it pricier to buy and rent homes, at least temporarily.

AD

“We’re thinking about that as the main thrust of the outcome,” said Eric Hagen, who tracks mortgages as a managing director at BTIG.

It’s a little-understood political hurdle for Trump, who’s already facing indigestion within his own party over how his policies are affecting US consumers. He announced tariffs Wednesday that could not only push construction costs higher, but also provoke foreign countries into dumping mortgage-backed securities purchased from Fannie and Freddie.

So far, Pulte is giving nothing away: He dodged questions on privatizing the firms during his Senate confirmation hearing and later insisted he has no plans to reduce their footprint by lowering loan limits. Some economists, meanwhile, say they expect any upward pressure on costs to subside once the private sector has a chance to step in.

“You’re talking about a temporary effect” from shrinking Fannie and Freddie, said Norbert Michel, vice president and director of the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives. “Maybe it’ll take a little time, but you’re going to end up with a few large players in the market again.”

AD

But Democrats are already hammering Pulte — a thirty-something former private equity executive whose grandfather founded a lucrative homebuilding company — for endangering the already-struggling market. High interest rates and limited supply had recently depressed home sales to a rate only “modestly above” the aftermath of the Great Recession, according to Wells Fargo economists.

“It’s pretty ironic that the guy who ran for president promising to lower costs for American families on Day One is now causing the kind of turmoil at Freddie and Freddie that could drive up the cost of home mortgages for everybody in this country,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Banking Committee’s top Democrat, told Semafor.

The upheaval began last month, when Pulte fired scores of board members and top executives at Freddie and Fannie, then made himself chair of both companies’ boards, setting in motion a frenetic return-to-office. It continued with more firings — including those of Freddie Mac’s chief compliance and ethics officer — and a series of policies rescinded via social media.

AD

One employee told Semafor they’ve been told that additional layoffs are “inevitable.” Another said simply that “morale is dead.”

“It’s not about anything other than the agenda they can spin, so outside people think they’re doing something good,” said the first employee, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly.

FHFA did not comment for this story.