As Trump prosecutes more adversaries, some allies see trouble getting convictions

President Donald Trump expects the Justice Department to not just indict, but convict his political adversaries — with more targets to come.

Some of his allies are keeping expectations in check.

Take former FBI Director James Comey, who pleaded “not guilty” Wednesday to charges of lying to Congress that are pending in the Eastern District of Virginia. That area contains most of the state’s Democratic cities and suburbs, which left Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley skeptical that Comey could be convicted.

“I only say this from a standpoint of knowing what this area thinks,” the Iowa Republican told Semafor, pointing to past failed prosecutions in the DC area by Trump-appointed special counsel John Durham. “I think it’s difficult to get a consensus that’s not very pro-Democratic. So it’d be very difficult.”

Three other Trump enemies have yet to be charged in ongoing DOJ investigations: New York Attorney General Letitia James, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook, and California Sen. Adam Schiff. All are accused of mortgage fraud by the Trump administration, a charge that can be difficult to prosecute.

Add former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, Obama-era CIA director John Brennan, and Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to the list of those being scrutinized by federal prosecutors this year, and the roster of Trump targets grows dizzyingly long. So it’s notable that the president’s party is dubious about convicting Comey, the first test case whose indictment many Republicans cheered.

“Trump spent how many days in a courtroom, and [they] raided his house — I think he probably wants to see all these people suffer as much as humanly possible,” one person close to the White House said of those who investigated Trump during various probes since his first campaign.

“But it’s also Virginia,” the person added. “I think it’s going to be very, very difficult to get anything like [a conviction].”

The ranks of Trump enemies with legal blowback could soon include former DOJ special counsel Jack Smith. He faces a probe from the Office of Special Counsel and new scrutiny after Grassley released an FBI document showing GOP lawmakers’ phones were reviewed during Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

There’s no denying the prosecutions, which Democrats and members of the legal establishment have denounced as outrageous abuses of power, are personal for Trump. The exception, perhaps, is Cook, whose mortgage fraud allegations are providing the administration’s rationale for seeking to oust her from the central bank.

The president threw two more names on his list Wednesday, saying he wants Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker jailed for not protecting immigration agents during protests.

Trump and his allies, regardless of how they view the cases, strongly believe crimes were committed. Some also acknowledge that retribution is a key motivation.

“I actually think they did commit these crimes, and the evidence is there,” the person close to the White House told Semafor. “[But] if they weren’t trying to go after Trump, would he be digging up shit on them? Probably not.”

The White House and Federal Housing Finance Authority, whose director initiated the mortgage fraud investigations into Cook, James, and Schiff, referred Semafor to the DOJ. The DOJ declined to comment.